Coast Guard to suspend search for missing boaters

Authorities will suspend the search for two missing Florida firefighters who have been lost at sea for nearly a week.

The US Coast Guard said the search will be suspended at sundown on Thursday for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, who were last seen Friday leaving Cape Canaveral in a 24-foot boat.

"At this point without additional information, we have simply reached a point where our computer modeling and our ability to search in a given location are no longer allowing us to search with any reasonable degree or probability of success," a Coast Guard official said in a press conference.

McCluney is a firefighter and paramedic with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, while Walker is a firefighter from Fairfax, Virginia.

Crews with the Coast Guard, Air Force, Navy and other agencies have been searching around the clock, covering over 105,000 square miles in their efforts to find the missing men.