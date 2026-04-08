Seen on TV: April 8

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Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Arizona Humane Society: Foster a Pet

Quiessence at the Farm

6106 S. 32nd St.

Phoenix, AZ, 85042

https://qatthefarm.com/

Arizona Dumpling Fest and Filipino Festival

April 11-12

Centennial Plaza Park

8401 W. Monroe St.

Peoria, AZ 85345

https://events.phoenixfoodfestivals.com/events/nightmarket/2059233/r/tv

Live-streamed video