Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: April 8

By
Updated  April 8, 2026 5:57am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Arizona Humane Society: Foster a Pet

Quiessence at the Farm

Arizona Dumpling Fest and Filipino Festival

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews