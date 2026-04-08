Seen on TV: April 8
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Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Arizona Humane Society: Foster a Pet
Quiessence at the Farm
- 6106 S. 32nd St.
- Phoenix, AZ, 85042
- https://qatthefarm.com/
Arizona Dumpling Fest and Filipino Festival
- April 11-12
- Centennial Plaza Park
- 8401 W. Monroe St.
- Peoria, AZ 85345
- https://events.phoenixfoodfestivals.com/events/nightmarket/2059233/r/tv