Community gathers for funeral service of Cobb County deputy killed in line of duty

One of the Cobb County deputies shot and killed in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski and Deputy Marshall Samuel Ervin, Jr. were killed while attempting to serve an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted for theft last Thursday night at a home near Marietta.

Wednesday, family, friends, and the community will gather together to pay their respects to Koleski at Northstar Church in Kennesaw starting with a public visitation starting at 9 a.m. Koleski's funeral will be held at noon.

A procession from the church, located at 3413 Blue Springs Road will start shortly after his service ends and wind its way down Cobb Parkway to McCullum Road to Interstate 575. The procession will then exit at Georgia 20 and make its way to the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, where, at 2:30 p.m., he will be laid to rest.

Residents are being asked to line the route to show their support.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has issued a traffic alert for Woodstock, saying that people traveling near the funeral route should expect heavy delays there. The procession could have more than 1,000 vehicles as many law enforcement members join to honor one of their own.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has the flags over the Capitol and at all state facilities to be lower to half-staff on Wednesday and Thursday to honor the deputies as the community comes together to honor the fallen deputies.

FUNERALS ANNOUNCED FOR COBB COUNTY DEPUTIES KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY

Deputy Jonathan Koleski - January 7, 1980 to September 8, 2022

Deputy Jonathan Koleski (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Jonathan Koleski, 42, a Florida native, had been with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years. He first was sworn in as a deputy in 2007.

Koleski was called to serve in the U.S. Army after Sept. 11, 2001. He served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as part of the 101st Airborne Division.

He would later go on to join the Georgia National Guard.

His family says he loved the outdoors, was an avid runner, and could be seen on any given weekend running one of the many 5K runs around metro Atlanta.

His family also described him as an animal lover and an adventurous foodie.

Koleski is being remembered as a devoted husband, son, brother, uncle, and a friend to many.

Deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. - May 21, 1984 to September 8, 2022

Deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Marshall Ervin, Jr., 38, has deep roots in Georgia. He graduated from East Paulding High School and would go on to marry his high school sweetheart.

He loved his guitar, fishing and most of all was spending time with his daughters who were his everything.

His family will remember him as a loving husband and father who will truly be missed.

He is survived by his wife, daughters, siblings, and extended family.

Funeral services for Ervin will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday at West Ridge Church in Dallas. Visitation will be just before the services starting at Noon.

A procession is expected either before or after his service, but those details have not been shared.

Both services will be streamed.

SHERIFF'S OFFICE WARNS OF SCAMMERS ASKING FOR DONATIONS FOR FALLEN COBB COUNTY DEPUTIES

How to support deputies' families

The Cobb Sheriff's Foundation is accepting donations to support the deputies' families.

There is a "Donate" button on the homepage of the foundation's website. You can register online and donate any amount of money. Donations are accepted by credit card or offline.

To make an offline donation, write a check payable to "Cobb Sheriff's Foundation, Inc." Mail the check to P.O. Box 1932

Marietta, GA, 30061.