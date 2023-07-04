Expand / Collapse search
Cocaine found at White House after mysterious substance prompts evacuation

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A suspicious substance that prompted a brief evacuation of the White House on Sunday was tested and found to be cocaine. 

U.S. Secret Service closed down the White House and surrounding roads on Sunday, calling in a hazmat team and D.C. Fire and EMS. 

"U.S. Secret Service Uniform Division Officers located an unknown item on the White House complex," a USSS spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "As a precaution, the White House grounds were evacuated, and the DC Fire Departments Hazmat team responded."

In a dispatch from openmhz.com, a website that allows people to listen to live and archived radio transmissions from police and fire departments, a D.C. fire official can be heard saying "We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride."

The Washington Post reports that they have confirmed the transmission, timestamped at 8:49 p.m., was from the White House on Sunday night. 

FOX 5 DC has reached out to the Secret Service and is awaiting a response. 