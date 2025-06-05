Community rallies around injured AJPD Officer Gabriel Facio

The Brief The community continues its outpouring of support for Apache Junction Police Officer Gabriel Facio. He was badly injured in a shooting on June 2 by an alleged road rage suspect.



Four days after an Apache Junction Police officer was shot in the face, the community is supporting his family and department as he continues to fight for his life.

What we know:

Not only is there a GoFundMe for Officer Gabriel Facio, but community members have shown up to the Apache Junction Police Department headquarters to drop off notes and flowers to show the department they care during this time.

Officer Facio on June 2 was shot in the face by an alleged road rage suspect after he was pulled over. The suspect, 37-year-old Roger Nunez, was also injured in the shooting.

On June 5, a group decorated the hospital with blue ribbons to show the Facio family they are thinking of them and supporting them.

Related article

Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller says he met with the family in the hospital as Officer Facio, a husband and father of two, is fighting for his life.

"The men and women in blue go out every single day, risking their lives, their careers, and it truly affects us all. It shakes us to the core," Miller said.

Miller is holding onto faith.

"If there is anyone out there who does believe in God and does pray, this is the time," he said.

Apache Junction Police Officer Gabriel Facio

That’s why, as the founder of Operation Blue Ribbon, a group focused on supporting law enforcement, Anne Ender wanted to show up and do something.

"We hope others will get some blue ribbon up on their trees or put a blue light on their porch light, and that will rise up so the Facio family will really know that they are being supported," Ender said.

She uses vivid blue ribbons to tie together a profound symbol.

"We just want this family to know that we are praying for them and supporting them," Ender said.

What you can do:

You can leave a message for Officer Facio by clicking here.

If you want to donate to Officer Facio's GoFundMe, click here.