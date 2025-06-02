Officer hurt in Apache Junction shooting, suspect in custody

The Brief An officer was hurt in a shooting on June 2 near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road. Police say an unidentified suspect is in custody. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.



A suspect is in custody after a shooting on Monday in an Apache Junction neighborhood left an officer injured.

What we know:

Apache Junction Police say the incident happened on June 2 near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road.

"Update: This morning we had an officer involved shooting with one officer injured near Ironwood Dr/Ray Ave. The suspect is in custody. Southbound Ironwood Dr is currently closed to one lane. We will provide more updates as we have more information," police wrote on X.

What we don't know:

The suspect was not identified and the extent of the officer's injuries are unknown.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released by police.

Map of where the incident happened