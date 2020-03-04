Coronavirus etiquette: Virus changing social interaction

"You can still be polite and be safe. You want to make sure, like I said, that you're presenting yourself in a positive light when you're meeting somebody because that's how they're judging you, you know, you're judged the first seven seconds that someone meets you," Sueann Brown said.

What Sueann Brown also says is important is staying healthy during what is a potential outbreak of the coronavirus, and doing both is possible according to our expert.

"When you first meet somebody, the great thing to do is clasp your hands like this because it seems like you don't want to shake their hand," Brown said.

Brown suggests clasping your hands, smiling, and shaking your head at the same time.

"You're going to have to use your voice and your eye contact and your body language is going to really have to be super great right now," she said.

Brown says when germs and bacteria are more frequent, that goes for the flu too -- a wave will do or an air kiss.

"Air kiss, nice to see you, lovely, hello, how are you -- that's always good to do too," she said.

She suggests avoiding a more casual fist bump because it's not appropriate for professional settings and germs can still be spread with skin-to-skin contact.

The bottom line, according to Brown, is wash your hands frequently, keep them to yourself, and always be polite.

"Etiquette is great because it's how you say it -- 'oh, I'm so sorry. I'd love to shake your hand, but because of the virus, let's not. OK?'" she said. "It's being honest with that individual and you know what, guess what? The person that you're meeting probably doesn't want to shake your hand either."

