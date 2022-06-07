Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
7
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Couple arguing on side of road had fentanyl, cocaine: Casa Grande PD

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 8:04AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Bechtel_Ramirez mug shots article

Hunter Bechtel (left) and Jordan Ramirez (Casa Grande Police Department)

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A man and a woman were arrested after police in Casa Grande say they found fentanyl and cocaine in their possession.

Police say officers responded on June 5 at 10 a.m to reports of a domestic dispute near Pinal Avenue and Centennial Boulevard. Once at the scene, officers found Hunter Bechtel, 25, and Jordan Ramirez, 24, arguing in a vehicle on the side of the road.

"During the initial investigation, CGPD's K9 RIK alerted to the suspect's vehicle, resulting in the discovery of approximately 3,000 fentanyl pills and an ounce of cocaine, some of which was packaged for sale," police said in news release.

Bechtel and Ramirez were both arrested and booked into jail. They are accused of possession and transportation of a narcotic drug.

Bechtel is being held on a $50,000 bond. Ramirez is being held on a $10,000 bond.

K9 Rik

Casa Grande Police K9 RIK (Casa Grande Police Department)

More Arizona crime news