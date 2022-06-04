Shooting at party in Phoenix strip mall leaves 9 injured; 3 in life-threatening condition

An investigation is underway after nine people were shot at a strip mall near 10th Avenue and Hatcher overnight, according to Phoenix police.

About 100 people had reportedly gathered for some kind of party when police say a fight broke out, which led to the shooting.

"Many rounds were shot into this crowd of people as they fled the area," police said.

Three of the victims reportedly have life-threatening injuries, and the victims range in age from 18 to 24.

The shooter has not been caught, and no suspect description was given out.

Hatcher Road is closed between 12th Avenue to 8th Avenue throughout the whole morning. There's no estimated time to reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

Scene of a mass shooting investigation in north Phoenix.