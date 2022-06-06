A weekend of violence: Shootings in Phoenix area leave 6 dead, others injured

article

It has been a busy weekend for police in the Phoenix area, as they respond to a number of deadly shootings throughout the Valley.

From Friday, June 3 to Monday, June 6, we have covered at least six shootings that happened in the Phoenix area, some of which were deadly.

Here is a timeline on the shootings.

June 3

Officials with Phoenix Police say at around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of 39th Avenue and Grand, where a man's body was discovered.

The man, who has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

In a different part of Phoenix, police officials say a teen was found shot.

The teen w as found in the area of 13th Avenue and Vogel, which is north of Dunlap Avenue. The teen, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

June 4

Phoenix Police officials say about 100 people had reportedly gathered for some kind of party when police say a fight broke out between multiple groups just after 1 a.m. It escalated into a series of shootings inside the building, in the parking lot, and on the street.

The unidentified 14-year-old teenager died from her injuries at the hospital, while eight others were injured. No arrests have been made.

In the East Valley, officials with the Gilbert Police Department say officers were called to an apartment near Santan Village Parkway and Ray Road following a 911 call that came in a around 2:00 a.m. At the scene, police found a woman, identified as 19-year-old Rachel Hansen, shot.

"Hansen was transported to the Chandler Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced as deceased. Our thoughts are with Hansen’s family and friends," the department tweeted.

June 5

Mesa Police officials said gunfire broke out in the parking lot of a nightclub located near Southern and Alma School Road.

The shooting, according to police, happened just after 2:00 a.m., and when police arrived, they found the bodies of two men lying outside the nightclub with gunshot wounds.

Two other people were shot, but are expected to survive their injuries.

June 6

A shooing in north Phoenix, according to police, left two people hurt.

The shooting happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Dunlap. When officers arrived at the scene, officials say they found a man and a woman who had both been shot multiple times.

Both victims were hospitalized. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the woman is in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the above cases should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/