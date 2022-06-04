Gilbert woman dies after being shot by 'unknown' person inside her apartment, police say

article

The Gilbert Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman who called for help before being declared dead on June 4.

At around 2 a.m., a 911 call came in from the woman saying she had been shot by an unknown person inside her apartment near Santan Village Parkway and Ray Road.

Officers arrived to find 19-year-old Rachel Hansen who had been shot.

"Hansen was transported to the Chandler Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced as deceased. Our thoughts are with Hansen’s family and friends," the department tweeted.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Gilbert PD's non-emergency line at 480-503-6500 or submit information here.