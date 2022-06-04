Teenager shot and killed in Phoenix, no arrests made

article

Phoenix police are investigating the shooting death of a teenage boy late Friday night.

The teen was found shot near 13th Avenue and Vogel Avenue, which is north of Dunlap Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said. His name was not released.

"Officers learned the victim went outside his home immediately prior to the shooting," officials said in a statement.

This shooting happened hours before nine people were shot at a large gathering in a strip mall near 10th Avenue and Hatcher - just down the street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The investigation is ongoing.

