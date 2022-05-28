Expand / Collapse search
Man dead after jumping into Tempe Town Lake, police say

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 3:44PM
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Tempe Police Department say fire crews have recovered the body of a man from Tempe Town Lake.

According to a brief statement, the incident began as an apparent domestic situation at Tempe Beach Park. When officers spoke with the man, they learned he had active warrants.

"At this point, the subject ran from police to avoid arrest. The subject jumped into the Tempe Town Lake," read a portion of the statement.

The man, according to police, was later found by Tempe Fire's Dive and Rescue team in a portion of Tempe Town Lake located near the Tempe Center of the Arts. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not release the man's identity.

