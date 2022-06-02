Officer dead, another injured in shootings on Fort Apache Reservation; suspect killed

A police officer was killed and another was injured in shootings on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation on June 2, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect involved was also shot and killed. No names were released.

County officials say it started when a White Mountain Apache police officer pulled over a vehicle on East Fork Road in Whiteriver at around 7 p.m. that evening.

"An altercation occurred between the officer and the person operating the vehicle," officials said. "During the altercation, the officer was fatally shot."

The suspected shooter reportedly stole the officer's police car and fled, leading other White Mountain Apache officers on a chase through the Fort Apache Reservation that ended near Hawley Lake.

An officer was shot in a gun battle after the pursuit, and the suspect was killed, officials said.

The injured officer was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment.

"The Tribe is indebted to our Police Department and EMS for their prompt and courageous response, and grateful for the assistance rendered by our neighboring jurisdictions," reads a statement from the White Mountain Apache Tribe. "Our prayers, tonight, are with the families of those officers involved, and with all of our first responders."

