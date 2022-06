article

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a young woman who was found dead earlier this year in south Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, the 17-to-25-year-old victim was found dead on April 5 near 9th Street and Jones Avenue.

The victim was wearing an unknown-colored shirt, blue-striped sports pants, and wedge shoes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-534-2121.

