Man shot, killed near I-17 in north Phoenix after argument ends in gunfire

A man has died after being shot during an argument near Interstate 17, Phoenix police said.

The shooting happened in north Phoenix near the I-17 off-ramp and Bell Road. According to police, two men had a verbal dispute in the area, and during the dispute, one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

The suspect, identified only has a man in his 20s, left the area on foot.

The victim was able to walk to a nearby Denny's restaurant, where employees called 911. He was hospitalized in extremely critical condition and later died from his injuries.

No identities were released. The victim was identified only as a man in his 30s.

There are no suspects in custody, nor do police have a description of the suspect to release.

Bell Road is shut down from I-17 to 29th Avenue due to the police investigation.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

