Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Arizona police officer accused of computer tampering resigns

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
Sierra Vista, AZ Police article

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - A Sierra Vista police officer accused of computer tampering has resigned from his job, according to authorities.

Raymond Pyle was suspected of accessing information in the police department and state database for personal reasons.

Police said Pyle resigned on June 7 after being indicted last Thursday and told that the department was beginning procedures to fire him.

Pyle was hired in January 2021.

Police said they were notified three months ago about the alleged unauthorized database access by Pyle in August 2021 during another investigation.

The department requested the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office conduct a criminal investigation into the matter.

Police said the case will be forwarded to the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training Board for its review and action.

"Officer Pyle’s violation of the public’s trust by using departmental resources to acquire information for personal use cannot be tolerated," Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher said in a statement.

Arizona crime news