Mesa nightclub shooting kills 2 people, injures 2 others

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a Mesa nightclub early Sunday morning, police said.

Mesa officers said gunfire broke out in the parking lot at the Lounge Soho near Southern and Alma School Road just after 2 a.m. on June 5.

No details were released about what led up to the shooting, but some people have been detained for the investigation.

"When the first officers arrived on scene they saw a silver car fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed," said Sgt. Chuck Trapani with the Mesa Police Department. "We initiated a pursuit with that vehicle."

The chase ended a few miles away from the nightclub, and the three occupants of the car are being investigated.

A gun was also found along Alma School Road, police said.

Police are still speaking to witnesses to figure out what happened.

No names were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.