Man, woman shot multiple times in north Phoenix: police

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 7:11AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man, woman shot multiple times in north Phoenix: police

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in north Phoenix that left two people injured.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 19th and Dunlap Avenues and found a man and a woman who had both been shot multiple times.

Both victims were hospitalized; the man has non-life-threatening injuries and the woman is in critical condition.

Their identities were not released.

"Currently, there are no suspects in custody and no suspect description to release," Sgt. Philip Krynsky said on June 6.

No further information was released.

