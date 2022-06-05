Northern Arizona man threatened to shoot ex-wife and police: YCSO

article

Yavapai County deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife and law enforcement with a gun.

The situation reportedly began when Kyle Bomgardner, 27, and his ex-wife had an argument over the best school for their child.

During the fight, Bomgardner put a pistol under her chin and threatened to kill her, according to deputies.

"When deputies arrived at the residence in the Village of Oak Creek, a witness reported that he saw the suspect holding the pistol in his hand, and that he had audio recording of the incident where Bomgardner threatens that if they called law enforcement, he could kill them both before officers arrived," officials said.

Deputies said the recording included the 27-year-old talking about killing cops one-by-one as they arrived.

The ex-wife called 911, but by the time they came, he had already left with their 5-year-old son.

Bomgardner was eventually found in Oak Creek, deadbolted inside the building with the child.

"After deputies tried to force open the door, Bomgardner opened it himself, and was handcuffed and taken into custody," officials said.

When he was arrested, he appeared to be "highly intoxicated" and deputies found a loaded magazine in his jeans.

Authorities also recovered a loaded gun, a holster, more ammunition, meth pipes and other drug paraphernalia.

The child was not injured.

Bomgarder was booked into Yavapai County Jail and faces numerous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, threatening and intimidation, and child abuse.