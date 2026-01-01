Court records: Bitter divorce, financial disputes preceded murder of Kerri Ann Abatti

The Brief California farming mogul Michael Abatti was extradited to Arizona this week on a first-degree murder charge after authorities alleged he drove seven hours to Pinetop in November to fatally shoot his estranged wife, Kerri Ann Abatti. Court documents reveal the couple was embroiled in a bitter legal battle over a requested $30,000 monthly spousal support payment and the management of their multi-million dollar farming assets prior to the killing.



Court documents are providing a closer look at the contentious divorce and mounting financial disputes that preceded the death of Kerri Ann Abatti, whose estranged husband, California farming mogul Michael Abatti, now faces a first-degree murder charge.

What we know:

Michael Abatti was extradited to Arizona this week following an investigation by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities allege that on Nov. 20, Michael Abatti drove nearly seven hours from California to the couple's secondary residence in Pinetop to shoot and kill his estranged wife.

The couple, who married in 1992 and built a prominent reputation in California’s Imperial Valley, had been embroiled in a legal battle over spousal support. Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse said the family's separation and the "drawn out" nature of the legal proceedings were recurring themes in witness interviews.

"One of the topics that came up in almost all interviews is the separation of the family and how things were being drawn out," Clouse said.

While officials have not formally shared a motive, court filings detail a significant financial divide.

Kerri Ann Abatti had requested an increase in temporary spousal support from $5,000 to $30,000 per month, along with $100,000 in attorney fees. She claimed Michael Abatti controlled all marital funds and had removed maintenance equipment from the 14-acre Pinetop property, making it difficult to upkeep.

In her filings, Kerri Ann Abatti noted she had not worked since 1999 to focus on domestic duties and parenting the couple's three children. She also alleged she was never compensated for her work as a bookkeeper for Mike Abatti Farms LLC.

In response, Michael Abatti claimed farming losses in 2023 and 2024 made the requested increase unaffordable. His declarations also referenced $90,000 in premiums for life insurance policies the couple had established.

What's next:

Michael Abatti pleaded not guilty during his initial arraignment. He is scheduled to appear in court again March 17.