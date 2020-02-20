COVID-19 coronavirus fears starting to impact some Valley businesses

article

With more than 75,000 people contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus across the world, fears surrounding the virus are starting to have an impact on businesses in the Valley.

Since the outbreak, businesses in West Mesa are starting to feel the sting.

"This area, we usually have 40% to 50% of tables occupied, but now, it's totally empty," said Dung Van.

Van's restaurant, Hue Gourmet, sits in the back of West Mesa's Mekong Plaza, where it's often busy. Now, Van says his business is hurting.

"For me, it's more than 50% down. Almost like three weeks, nobody after 3:00 p.m.," said Van. "It's scary. That's why we have only two people in the back, because there is nothing to do."

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is leaving locals on edge.

"Scared to come out to the public, so it hurts the business," said Van. "It's not only me, but I think everybody is the same."

Max Frank, who is a chef for a neighboring restaurant, agrees.

"Lunch and dinner is busy, Now it's really totally empty," said Frank. "Students, locals, they don't come around much anymore."

Van says he hopes business will get back to how it was before the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We try to be here, waiting for the people to come in, so hopefully, they come back to normal," said Van.