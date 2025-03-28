Crash on I-40 kills Colorado family in Holbrook; Officer-involved shooting in Tolleson | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the tragic story of a family killed in a crash near Holbrook on Interstate 40 to an officer-involved shooting in Tolleson, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 28, 2025.
1. Crash on I-40 in Holbrook leaves Colorado family devastated
It's been weeks since a deadly northern Arizona pileup in snowy conditions that killed five people, including a Scottsdale teenager, a New York resident and three members of a Colorado family who were on their way to the Valley for spring break.
2. Wendy Rogers blocks stolen valor bill
The bill, also known as HB 2030, would increase penalties for Arizonans who claim military honors they never earned, or those who alter official military documents. Critics allege a personal reason behind State Senator Wendy Roger's decision to put the bill on hold.
3. Leader in Scottsdale hope to renegotiate with Axon
Leaders in the city of Scottsdale are concerned after a 26,000 signature petition was signed by residents to pause the construction of a new worldwide headquarters for law enforcement technology company, Axon.
4. Officer-involved shooting in Tolleson
A man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Tolleson Police, following an officer-involved shooting that happened overnight on March 28.
5. MS-13 gang leader arrested in Virginia
U.S. authorities have arrested one of the top leaders of the MS-13 gang in the country, the FBI announced Thursday.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
We are expecting cooler temperatures in the Phoenix area over the coming days, as a weather system moves through the region.