Crash on I-40 kills Colorado family in Holbrook; Officer-involved shooting in Tolleson | Nightly Roundup

article

From the tragic story of a family killed in a crash near Holbrook on Interstate 40 to an officer-involved shooting in Tolleson, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 28, 2025.

1. Crash on I-40 in Holbrook leaves Colorado family devastated

Featured article

2. Wendy Rogers blocks stolen valor bill

Featured article

3. Leader in Scottsdale hope to renegotiate with Axon

Featured article

4. Officer-involved shooting in Tolleson

Featured article

5. MS-13 gang leader arrested in Virginia

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight