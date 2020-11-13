Crescent Ballroom in Downtown Phoenix opens for the first time since start of COVID-19 pandemic

After closing mid-March due to the start of the still-ongoing COVID-19s pandemic, the Crescent Ballroom in Downtown Phoenix has reopened their doors, with safety measures in place.

For locals like Cal Cronin, Nov. 13 is a good day.

"Hearing it closing was kind of a downer, and then getting the news on Instagram that it was reopening was a pretty big day for us," said Cronin.

The music venue announced on Nov. 12 that they were opening their patio, with safety protocols in place.

“The weather finally broke, and we were like if we can keep everybody outside, have good ventilation for the couple of tables we have inside, and actually provide a safe space to see live music for people to sit and be social, we just wanted to make a safe space for our community," said General Manager Angela Donato.

Donato says the ballroom area will remain closed for a while. As for Cronin, he hopes things will get back to normal one day.

"I understand why music can’t come back right now, so that’s totally understandable, but I think I’m just happy for the food, and I’m happy to see my friends back working," said Cronin.