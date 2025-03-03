Expand / Collapse search
Crews battle fire outside west Phoenix buffet restaurant: FD

Updated  March 3, 2025 7:20am MST
Phoenix
Firefighters battle restaurant fire in W. Phoenix

The fire, according to officials, happened in the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road, and FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more.

The Brief

    • Fire crews battled a fire that affected a buffet restaurant in West Phoenix.
    • The fire burned near 75th Avenue and McDowell.
    • The fire did not extend into the building's interior.

PHOENIX - Fire officials in Phoenix say crews battled a fire during the overnight hours on Mar. 3 that affected a buffet restaurant.

What we know:

Per a statement from the Phoenix Fire Department, crews were called out to a buffet restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road at around 3:00 a.m. for reports of a fire.

"Crews arrive to find an exterior fire near the rear of the building extending into the structure. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames while interior personnel checked for fire extension," read a portion of the statement.

Fire officials say the fire did not extend to the restaurant's interior, but there was minor charring to the structure's eaves.

"There are no firefighter injuries and the cause is under investigation," fire officials wrote.

Area where the fire happened

PhoenixNews