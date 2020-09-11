Crews in Arizona helping with wildfire containment efforts in California

As wildfires continue to devastate some Western states, crews from other states are there to help, including teams from Arizona.

"The valley that I’m in is just completely smoke-filled. There is a little bit of ashes coming down right now," said Jeremiah Thorne, an engineer and paramedic with the Rural-Metro Fire Department.

Thorne, along with two others in his department to help fight the Slater Fire. The fire, which started in California, jumped the Oregon border, burning over 140,000 acres so far between the two states.

"It’s kind of overwhelming to see this kind of thing burn out of control, and everyone is doing what they can to get a handle on it," said Thorne.

In California, 28 major wildfires are burning across the state. One of them is the Creek Fire, which is where Tait Mitton and three others with Arizona Fire and Medical Authority are at, as part of a two-week mission to protect structures on the night shift.

"We like to get our eyes on the area we’re working in, and during the nighttime, it’s just almost impossible," said Mitton.

Although there are many dangers with battling wildfires, Mitton says he is dedicated to help, in any way he can.

"When we see people out here losing homes and losing everything they have, for sure you think of your family. You think of this could be me it could be happening to, so we are here just trying to do the best we can," said Mitton.

