'Daisy Fire' near New River burning 250 acres, spreading into Tonto National Forest

article

Another wildfire is burning in the Tonto National Forest - this time, a 250-acre fire dubbed the Daisy Fire.

Daisy Mountain fire officials say the flames started 4.5 miles northeast of New River on Saturday.

Structures are being threatened by the fire, officials say.

The Bush Fire, which is still burning in Tonto National Forest, has consumed more than 170,000 acres in size with 7% containment. Evacuations have been ordered in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.