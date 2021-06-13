Expand / Collapse search
DC bar management says it is ‘incredibly upset’ after video surfaces showing woman dragged downstairs

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Viral video of woman being dragged down stairs ignites protest at DC bar

Protesters gathered outside a D.C. sports bar on Sunday after video circulated on social media showing a woman being dragged down a set of stairs.

WASHINGTON - Management at a D.C. sports bar is speaking out after a video surfaced online showing a woman being dragged down a set of stairs. 

Protesters gathered outside Nellie’s Sports Bar on Sunday after the video circulated on social media.

Protests over violent incident at Nellie’s Sports Bar

A popular D.C. bar is speaking out after video surfaced online of a woman being dragged down the stairs inside the business.

FOX 5 has reached out to police for any information they might have on the incident.

Nellie’s released a statement online saying they are looking into what may have occurred.

"We were incredibly upset and disturbed to see the unfortunate event that took place at Nellie’s last night. We are undergoing a full investigation of the situation. At Nellie’s we foster an inclusive and safe environment, so events like this are completely unacceptable to us."

WARNING: This video may be disturbing for some viewers