Dead man found in Phoenix leads to police investigation

A dead man was found in Phoenix Sunday morning and police are investigating what could've led up to his death.

At around 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 22, Phoenix Police were called to the area of 67th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of someone who was injured. Phoenix Fire personnel declared the man dead at the scene.

The man hasn't been identified.

"This incident continues to be investigated as detectives learn what caused and led up to this incident," Phoenix Police said.

Police say this is being investigated as a homicide.

Map of where the incident happened: