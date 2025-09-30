Deadly crash on U.S. 60; arrest warrant issued for 'Fast and Furious' actor l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.
From a crash involving multiple vehicles on an East Valley freeway that left one driver dead to an arrest warrant issued for a "Fast and Furious" actor in connection with a deadly dog attack, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 30.
1. Deadly freeway crash
Featured
The eastbound lanes of the U.S. 60 are back open at Gilbert Road after DPS said a driver died after rear-ending a semi-truck.
2. Services for some AZ Medicaid patients
Featured
Planned Parenthood Arizona announced it is suspending services for patients who use Medicaid, including cancer screenings, STI tests and family planning services. This will take effect on Oct. 1.
3. Arrest warrant issued for Tyrese Gibson
Featured
An arrest warrant has been issued for actor Tyrese Gibson after police say his Cane Corso dogs killed a neighbor’s pet in Buckhead, with officials citing prior warnings and a history of the dogs running loose.
4. Deadly double shooting
Featured
No arrests have been made after two men were shot on Sept. 27 near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road. One of the men died at the hospital. The second man remains in critical condition.
5. Government shutdown looming
Featured
Congressional leaders from both parties are locked in a standoff as they race to avoid a government shutdown.
Today's weather
Featured
Sept. 30 marks the official end to monsoon season. In Phoenix, the forecast high temperature climbs to 96 degrees this afternoon.