Deadly crash on U.S. 60; arrest warrant issued for 'Fast and Furious' actor l Morning News Brief

From a crash involving multiple vehicles on an East Valley freeway that left one driver dead to an arrest warrant issued for a "Fast and Furious" actor in connection with a deadly dog attack, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 30.

1. Deadly freeway crash

2. Services for some AZ Medicaid patients

3. Arrest warrant issued for Tyrese Gibson

4. Deadly double shooting

5. Government shutdown looming

Today's weather