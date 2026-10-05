Expand / Collapse search

Deadly Loop 202 crash; Arizona Attorney General's Office employee indicted | Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published October 5, 2026 10:44 AM MST
Published October 5, 2026 10:44 AM MST

PHOENIX - From an indictment in a Mesa shooting to a deadly Loop 202 crash, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, October 5, 2026.

1. Man indicted for negligent homicide still working for AZ AG's Office

Featured

Arizona Attorney General's Office employee indicted over Mesa neighborhood shooting that left woman dead
article

Arizona Attorney General's Office employee indicted over Mesa neighborhood shooting that left woman dead

Officials with the Arizona Attorney General's Office say a man who was indicted for negligent homicide following a woman's shooting death in Mesa is still working for the office.

2. From YouTube: Mississippi death sparks speculation

3. 1 dead following crash along East Valley freeway

Featured

Deadly crash closes a portion of Loop 202: DPS
article

Deadly crash closes a portion of Loop 202: DPS

A deadly crash along a portion of Loop 202 in Chandler has resulted in traffic delays as crews closed a portion of the freeway.

4. Video Vault: Remembering Legend City

5. Fight ends with shooting in Tempe

Featured

1 shot along Tempe's Mill Avenue, police say
article

1 shot along Tempe's Mill Avenue, police say

Tempe Police are investigating a shooting along Mill Avenue that sent one person to the hospital.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews