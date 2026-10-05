Deadly Loop 202 crash; Arizona Attorney General's Office employee indicted | Morning News Brief

From an indictment in a Mesa shooting to a deadly Loop 202 crash, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, October 5, 2026.

1. Man indicted for negligent homicide still working for AZ AG's Office

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2. From YouTube: Mississippi death sparks speculation

3. 1 dead following crash along East Valley freeway

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4. Video Vault: Remembering Legend City

5. Fight ends with shooting in Tempe