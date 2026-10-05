Deadly Loop 202 crash; Arizona Attorney General's Office employee indicted | Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - From an indictment in a Mesa shooting to a deadly Loop 202 crash, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, October 5, 2026.
1. Man indicted for negligent homicide still working for AZ AG's Office
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Officials with the Arizona Attorney General's Office say a man who was indicted for negligent homicide following a woman's shooting death in Mesa is still working for the office.
2. From YouTube: Mississippi death sparks speculation
3. 1 dead following crash along East Valley freeway
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A deadly crash along a portion of Loop 202 in Chandler has resulted in traffic delays as crews closed a portion of the freeway.
4. Video Vault: Remembering Legend City
5. Fight ends with shooting in Tempe
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Tempe Police are investigating a shooting along Mill Avenue that sent one person to the hospital.