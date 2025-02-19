Expand / Collapse search

Deadly mid-air crash in southern Arizona; Utah man accused of trying to kidnap ex-girlfriend | Nightly Roundup

Updated  February 19, 2025 6:50pm MST
PHOENIX - From a deadly mid-air collision in a Southern Arizona town to what a Utah man is accused of doing in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

1. Utah man accused of removing ankle monitor in search for ex in Arizona

A Utah man removed his ankle monitor and headed for Arizona to stalk and attempt to kidnap his ex-girlfriend, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office alleged.

2. Deadly mid-air collision in Southern Arizona

Two people are dead following a midair plane collision at an airport northwest of Tucson, authorities said on Wednesday.

3. 1 wounded in shooting near Phoenix freeway

The incident, according to police, took place in the area of I-17 and McDowell Road.

4. What to know about Arizona-based EV maker's bankruptcy

An Arizona-based company that manufactures electric trucks has filed for bankruptcy. Here's what to know about Nikola, and what could happen next.

5. Arrests made in connection with incidents during Glendale immigration protest

Police in Glendale say they have made arrests in connection with the theft of a police vehicle during an immigration-related protest earlier in February.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

A partly cloudy Wednesday in the Valley with a high near 79°F.

