Deadly shooting investigation underway in Phoenix

Updated  June 26, 2025 6:14pm MST
PHOENIX - Police are at the scene of a deadly double shooting near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky says when officers arrived at the apartment complex around 3:00 p.m., they found two men injured by gunfire.

One man died at the scene; the other remains hospitalized in critical condition.

No names have been released in this case. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

