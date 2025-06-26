Deadly shooting investigation underway in Phoenix

Police are at the scene of a deadly double shooting near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky says when officers arrived at the apartment complex around 3:00 p.m., they found two men injured by gunfire.

One man died at the scene; the other remains hospitalized in critical condition.

No names have been released in this case.

