Demand melting away? Americans eating less ice cream, according to report

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Demand melting away? Americans eating less ice cream, according to report

By
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - With the ongoing extreme heat, ice cream is a great treat.

Americas love for ice cream took off during Prohibition and during World War II. During the war, it was used to boost morale among troops. Later, as our highways and shipping improved, every family in America wanted ice cream in their home.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the average American eats 12lbs of regular dairy ice cream a year. While that sounds like a lot, the number has gone down quite a bit.

At Churn in Central Phoenix, they’ve been scooping ice cream since 2011.

"I've been coming here ever since it opened" Gia Garcia said. "I was 10 years old. I'm 20 now. This ice cream is the best because it never changes."

Garcia loved it so much, she got a job here.

"People come in hoards at the end of the night," Garcia said. "We have lines down the street. This ice cream makes people happy."

From kids, to those young at heart, the homemade ice cream is a perfect treat on a brutally hot day.

But according to a recent report by the USDA, Americans are eating a lot less of regular dairy ice cream. We mentioned earlier that the average American consumes 12lbs of regular dairy ice cream a year nowadays, but in 1986, that number stood at around 18lbs.

To be fair, there is a lot more competition. Some brands claim they're healthier, or at least have fewer calories. Frozen yogurt is also an option.

At Churn, however, business is booming. 6-year-old Noah and 4-year-old Sebastian are making sweet memories with their family, and the local shop is confident they’ll be customers for life.

"The crafty ice cream is usually what people enjoy the most when they were kids, so when they come in here and have a taste of our ice cream, they're totally brought back to their childhood," Garcia said.