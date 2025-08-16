Dentists for Special Needs partners with GiGi's Playhouse for service day

The Brief Dentists for Special Needs partnered with GiGi's Playhouse for "We Serve Day" on Aug. 16. GiGi's Playhouse is a Valley organization that works with people with Down syndrome.



At Dentists for Special Needs, the experience is tailored to each patient.

What they're saying:

"We actually create an ambiance for them to be able to support them not only with their behavioral challenges but also emotionally," said Beatriz Adame, the operations manager. "We see patients with anxiety, we see patients who have been struggling to actually sit in a dental chair, so it's very important for us to get to know our patients."

Patients like Adam Bickel have a special request for the flavor used to brush his teeth during visits. "I don't like mint toothpaste," Bickel said.

Adam’s mom, Lisa, said Dentists for Special Needs treat Adam with respect, something that doesn't go unnoticed.

"It's really what anyone wants, that when they walk into a dentist or doctor's office, they're treated with dignity and respect, and it's end to end, from the moment you walk in the door to the moment you leave," Lisa said. "And it makes the experience much better for him and for me."

Whether it's the sensory room near the lobby or the choice of television program during procedures, there's something for every patient to connect with.

Today, the office celebrated "We Serve Day," partnering with local non-profit GiGi's Playhouse, an organization that works with people with Down syndrome.

"We are serving $10 to $20 thousand of free dentistry here," Adame said.

The partnership is one that really embodies the mission of collaboration for the greater good.

"Jennifer Gage is our founder, and when she founded GiGi's in 2015, it was her goal not just to provide free programs, which we do, but to connect with the community and get resources for our families and to also interact with the community and teach them about Down syndrome," said Robin Lea-Amos, the executive director of GiGi's Playhouse Phoenix.

For those at Dentists for Special Needs, the work is not just for those in the dental chair but also for their support system.

"I have a child that has a rare autoimmune disorder, and for me, it's beyond the four walls, so I don't only advocate here in the office, but the reward for me is seeing those parents being heard," Adame said. "So it's not only about the patients, but it's also about the parents."