Deputies: Stalker drove from South Carolina, waited hours in failed attempt to kidnap Lutz resident

Deputies say a burglar alarm thwarted the efforts of a social media stalker who had been planning for months to take a Lutz resident hostage.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, it was just before 3 a.m. when the suspect – identified as Phillip A. Thomas II of South Carolina – broke into a home along Pine Hammock Boulevard inside the Promenade at Lake Park subdivision.

The home’s alarm was triggered when Thomas opened the sliding glass door, waking the two people inside. When they saw the intruder, they fled and called 911.

When deputies arrived, they say Thomas was still inside the home, armed with a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace.

"It's frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

HCSO photo

According to the sheriff’s office, Thomas came to Lutz from South Carolina, specifically targeting the unnamed homeowner. They say Thomas had parked his car at the nearby Idlewild Baptist Church earlier that night and walked to the home, then cut a hole in the patio screen and waited there for three to four hours, watching and listening through the window until his target went to bed.

After his arrest, the 24-year-old allegedly told deputies he was planning to take the homeowner hostage -- a crime he planned for more than eight months.

"Our deputies are unveiling the suspect's disturbing obsession with this homeowner, who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years," Chronister continued.

Thomas was charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief.