PCSO: San Tan Valley pursuit ends in crash, deadly shootout; deputy injured

The Brief A 46-year-old woman was killed in San Tan Valley after a pursuit led to a crash and a shootout with Pinal County Sheriff's deputies on the night of July 17. One deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, which remains under active investigation.



A 46-year-old woman was killed in an apparent shootout with Pinal County Sheriff's deputies on Thursday night in San Tan Valley.

What we know:

"This evening, around 7:51 p.m., a PCSO sergeant initiated a traffic stop in the area of Gantzel and Pecan Creek. The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated by the deputies. During the pursuit, the suspect made an aggravated assault against the sergeant using the vehicle. Shortly after that, a crash occurred near Combs and Gantzel. After the crash, a deputy-involved shooting occurred," said PCSO Capt. Hunter Rankin on July 17.

After the pursuit, which lasted between 5–10 minutes, and the crash, he says preliminary evidence shows rounds were fired at deputies. They fired back.

"A 46-year-old female driver was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel," Capt. Rankin said.

A deputy was injured in the incident, but it's unknown if they were shot. That deputy's injuries aren't life-threatening.

"This is still an active investigation," Capt. Rankin said.

What we don't know:

The woman's name wasn't released.

PCSO did not say why the sergeant initially wanted to pull the driver over.

Authorities are seen at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in San Tan Valley on July 17, 2025.

Map of the area where the shooting happened