DeSantis to issue executive order requiring 14-day isolation for those traveling from NYC area to Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Monday afternoon, saying he is issuing an executive order that would require mandatory 14-day self-isolation for anyone traveling to the Sunshine State from the New York City area.

"I would reckon given the outbreak there that every single flight has someone on it who has COVID-19," Desantis told reporters.

The governor said he is concerned about the number of daily flights from New York to Florida, saying he believes people may be fleeing the "shelter in place" order there.

However, DeSantis said he is not planning to issue a "shelter in place" order for the Sunshine State.

Citing a number of counties in northwest Florida with little to no known cases of coronavirus, DeSantis said such an order "would be a very blunt instrument" that would throw residents' lives "into potential disarray."

"If you look at Florida's situation right now, this is not a virus that is impacting every corner of the state," he told reporters.

