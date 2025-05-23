Desert hiking expert warns of dangers while hiking in triple-digit heat

The Brief Wilderness skills and safety instructor Jon Mincks advises against hiking during the day in the summer due to the severe dangers desert heat can present. Mincks says if you have to go out hiking, make sure you are prepared with extra water, appropriate clothing, maps and emergency medical supplies. Some safety measures are built into the forecast as certain trails are restricted during periods of extreme heat warnings.



Hiking in the desert can be beautiful, but dangerous. Already this month, three people have died while hiking in our state, including Hannah Moody, who was found in Scottsdale yesterday.

As our temperatures warm, the danger increases.

Featured article

Jon Mincks, a wilderness skills and safety instructor, says his best advice is simple: Don't hike in this heat because it's just too dangerous.

The Valley is heating up to triple-digit temperatures as we approach summer.

There were two mountain rescues on May 23, one at Echo Canyon Trail and one at Camelback.

Mincks says even he takes a break from hiking in this heat, and so should you.

What you can do:

When you do hike, it's essential to know what to bring.

"The desert's a rough place. It's an extreme environment, and you should be prepared for that. So number one is take the water you think you're going to need for the trip, plus a bottle," Mincks said.

Mincks says to plan ahead.

"Let's just hike with shade brought with us, a wide brimmed [hat], some water. Be smart about hiking and have good shoes."

You can prepare by looking at maps ahead of time, bringing necessities like a light and medical kit, and using the buddy system.

What they're saying:

"Explore. If you approach it like exploring, then you'll just plan better and pay more attention when you're out there," Mincks said.

Mincks teaches hikers how to plan for bad situations.

"Instead of trying to prepare for something that can happen, prepare for anything that could happen," he said.

Featured article

Hiking during the hottest part of the day not only puts you in danger, but also those hiking to rescue you. Keep in mind: when the National Weather Service issues an extreme heat warning, trails at Camelback, Phoenix Mountain Preserve, and some trails at South Mountain are restricted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mincks says if you absolutely have to go hiking, it's best to go at night. But you'll want to make sure you pack the essentials.