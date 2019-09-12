Detroit officer helps man shave outside Comerica Park

article

After the disappointment of a rainout Wednesday night at Comerica Park, one Michigan woman saw something that lifted her spirits immediately.

Jill Metiva Schafer and her husband were outside the park when she saw a Detroit police officer helping a man shave.

She snapped a photo of the act of humanity and shared it on Facebook.

"What a great Detroit cop!!" she wrote. "The game was a rainout but this officer went above and beyond to help this man shave."