Devin Booker stops by fundraising stand, makes big donation to dog rescue

Paradise Valley kids were raising money for a local nonprofit through a fundraising stand when Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker stopped by with a big donation.

The reaction from a nine-year-old kid was priceless. He's a huge Booker fan.

What we know:

The boy said he knew Booker collected vintage cars and thought it was him right away when he pulled up, but was starstruck.

"I’m like, shocked. I met Devin Booker, and, like, I still can't believe it. Like, it's still crazy to me," the boy, Eli, said. "I’ve got sweaters, jerseys, everything. Like, I love the Suns. I watch as many games as I can."

Booker was coming back from a photoshoot. He was in his 1972 blue Chevy Blazer and drove right down Eli’s street in Paradise Valley.

"Hey guys, what do we got here?" he asked the two kids at the stand.

The young entrepreneur set up shop, raising money for homeless pups at the Almost There Rescue. Eli’s entire exchange with Booker was posted to their Instagram page, and it's gone viral.

Booker gave $200 in exchange for an orange Gatorade and homemade banana chips.

In the video, Eli quickly connected the dots, and couldn’t let his favorite basketball star leave without saying hi.

"Are you devin booker?" Eli asked.

"Yeah I am," Booker said.

"I’m like your biggest fan," Eli responded back.

"You guys keep doing what you're doing," Booker said as he drove off.

Dig deeper:

Eli’s goal is to reach a thousand dollars, and it’s all for the pups.

"It's important because there are dogs that want a home and want someone to be with. It's important to raise money to help them," he said.

What you can do:

Click here for more information on Almost There Rescue.