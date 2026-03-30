Diamondbacks fans celebrate Opening Day at Chase Field

The Brief The Arizona Diamondbacks return to Chase Field for their home opener against the Detroit Tigers. The first pitch was thrown 7:10 p.m. as fans gathered early to celebrate what many describe as a "national holiday." Star third baseman Nolan Arenado made his home debut; his jersey currently ranks as the sixth most popular in the league.



Baseball fans returned to Chase Field on March 30 for the Arizona Diamondbacks' home opener against the Detroit Tigers in downtown Phoenix.

Timeline:

"It’s opening day! It’s like a national holiday, or should be," said Diamondbacks season ticket holder Cindy Fordyce. Fellow season ticket holder Gary Carnell agreed. "No better place than opening day."

With the Diamondbacks coming off a three-game losing streak in Los Angeles, fans were eager for the clean slate the game would bring.

"It’s a long season, anything can happen," Carnell said.

What we know:

Including some new faces making their Chase Field debut.

"We’re really excited for Nolan Arenado here. We’re big fans of his. We watched him on other teams."

The Major League Baseball Players Association said that Arenado’s jersey is the 6th most popular in the league. With him making his home debut, fans feel it’s the new energy they need at the start of the season.

Big picture view:

One trend off the field, the match-up proved to be a family affair.

"It’s a lot of fun, even win or loss, our family has a good time," Ramon said.

"It’s just spending time with my son," said fan Tony Bouie. "That’s what it’s all about. It’s about making memories."

"She’s really big on the 'League of their Own,'" fan Kevin Grampp said. "So every single year we fire up the outfits, we have a good time." His daughter, Mackenzie Grampp, added, 'We all get to spend time together, we just have a fun time."

What they're saying:

While there are plenty of professional sporting events in the Valley, fans said, for them, baseball is special.

"The environment the D-backs create— it’s a lot of fun, even win or loss, our family has a good time," one fan said. "Baseball is a completely different beast. From a fan’s perspective, it’s more laid-back. It’s kind of timeless. The game, for the most part, has stayed the same for so many years. So, when we come out, it’s the same exact feeling over again. The nostalgia is like kind of on repeat."