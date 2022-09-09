Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported near Flagstaff

A small earthquake was reported Thursday night near Flagstaff, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 2.7 magnitude earthquake happened at 9:09 p.m. on Sept. 8 near Walnut Canyon, east of Flagstaff.

The USGS received several reports of people feeling the earthquake. It's unknown if the earthquake caused any damage.

If you felt the earthquake, you can submit a report on the agency's website.

MORE: 2.5 magnitude earthquake reported near Roosevelt Lake