Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 12:35 PM MST until WED 1:15 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 12:11 PM MST until WED 1:00 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 1:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Flood Advisory
from WED 12:35 PM MST until WED 2:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County

Diddy trial verdict reached; K-9 rescues lost Arizona boy l Morning News Brief

By
Published  July 2, 2025 10:03am MST
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)

From a verdict reached in the sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs to a sheriff's K-9 who tracked down a lost little boy in the Arizona desert, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 2.

1. Verdict reached

Live Diddy trial verdict: Guilty of prostitution; acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering
Live Diddy trial verdict: Guilty of prostitution; acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, but convicted of prostitution charges.

2. Good dog!

K-9 Piper rescues lost little boy using his scent in Maricopa County
K-9 Piper rescues lost little boy using his scent in Maricopa County

K-9 Piper of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was able to find a missing little boy within three hours of the report using his scent.

3. Deadly pedestrian crash

Pedestrian identified in deadly Phoenix crash; suspect accused of impairment
Pedestrian identified in deadly Phoenix crash; suspect accused of impairment

A woman was killed after she was struck by a car while crossing the road mid-block in Phoenix early Monday morning. The driver, Phoenix Police say, was arrested because she reportedly showed signs of being impaired.

4. Fan banned for interference

Diamondbacks ban fan for rest of season after interference during game at Chase Field
Diamondbacks ban fan for rest of season after interference during game at Chase Field

An Arizona Diamondbacks season ticket holder who interfered during a game on Monday night at Chase Field has been banned by the team for the rest of the season.

5. Emily Pike murder case

'Much more violent': Expert weighs in on Emily Pike's cause of death
'Much more violent': Expert weighs in on Emily Pike's cause of death

A woman who once worked as Pinal County's Chief Medical Examiner is weighing in a day after authorities released a cause of death for Emily Pike, a 14-year-old who was found dead and dismembered near Globe in February of this year.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Scattered showers expected on Wednesday in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Scattered showers expected on Wednesday in Phoenix

Rain chances are in Wednesday's forecast in the Valley. We'll see about a 30-40% chance for showers.

