Diddy trial verdict reached; K-9 rescues lost Arizona boy l Morning News Brief

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)
From a verdict reached in the sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs to a sheriff's K-9 who tracked down a lost little boy in the Arizona desert, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 2.
1. Verdict reached
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, but convicted of prostitution charges.
2. Good dog!
K-9 Piper of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was able to find a missing little boy within three hours of the report using his scent.
3. Deadly pedestrian crash
A woman was killed after she was struck by a car while crossing the road mid-block in Phoenix early Monday morning. The driver, Phoenix Police say, was arrested because she reportedly showed signs of being impaired.
4. Fan banned for interference
An Arizona Diamondbacks season ticket holder who interfered during a game on Monday night at Chase Field has been banned by the team for the rest of the season.
5. Emily Pike murder case
A woman who once worked as Pinal County's Chief Medical Examiner is weighing in a day after authorities released a cause of death for Emily Pike, a 14-year-old who was found dead and dismembered near Globe in February of this year.
Today's weather
Rain chances are in Wednesday's forecast in the Valley. We'll see about a 30-40% chance for showers.