Disabled man found stabbed to death; manhunt underway for 'charismatic' murder suspect l Morning News Brief

The Morning News Brief on Friday, September 5, 2025.
From the disabled gay man and double amputee found stabbed to death in his home to a hunt for a "manipulative and charismatic" man wanted in connection with an apparent targeted killing in Scottsdale, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 5.
1. Family of disabled Apache man calls for justice after deadly stabbing
Raymond "Ray" Preston, a 53-year-old disabled gay man and double amputee, was found stabbed to death in his home on the San Carlos Apache Reservation, and his family believes the murder may be a hate crime.
2. ‘Charismatic’ man wanted in connection with apparent targeted killing in Scottsdale
Police are searching for a man described as "manipulative and charismatic" who is wanted in connection with an apparent targeted killing in Scottsdale on Sept. 1.
3. Health officials sound alarm on potential deadly condition transmitted by ‘kissing bug’
Chagas disease, a potentially deadly condition transmitted by an insect known as the "kissing bug", is now considered an endemic in the US.
4. Unidentified human remains found in submerged pickup at Lake Powell
The remains haven't been identified, but the pickup truck is registered to 54-year-old Dennis Dillinger, who was last seen at a dollar store in Utah nearly two years ago.
5. Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, dies at 92, British Royal Family announces
The Duchess of Kent was married to the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Edward, for 64 years. She was the oldest living member of the royal family following Elizabeth's death.
Today's weather
On Friday in Phoenix, we'll see about a 20% chance of rain with a high in the mid-90s.