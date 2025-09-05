Disabled man found stabbed to death; manhunt underway for 'charismatic' murder suspect l Morning News Brief

article

From the disabled gay man and double amputee found stabbed to death in his home to a hunt for a "manipulative and charismatic" man wanted in connection with an apparent targeted killing in Scottsdale, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 5.

1. Family of disabled Apache man calls for justice after deadly stabbing

2. ‘Charismatic’ man wanted in connection with apparent targeted killing in Scottsdale

3. Health officials sound alarm on potential deadly condition transmitted by ‘kissing bug’

4. Unidentified human remains found in submerged pickup at Lake Powell

5. Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, dies at 92, British Royal Family announces

