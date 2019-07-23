Disneyland fight: 3 charged in connection to violent brawl between family members at Toontown

Three people were charged Tuesday in connection with a brawl at Disneyland that was captured on video that went viral.

Avery Desmond Edwin Robinson, 35, of Las Vegas; along with his sister, Andrea Nicole Robinson, 40, and her husband Daman Petrie, 44, both of Compton, have been charged with various counts stemming from the fight and an off-camera incident with security guards.

It is unclear what started the fight, which broke out on July 5 in Toontown and sprawled out onto the Main Street in the famous theme park, but several Disneyland visitors tried to stop it.

Avery is facing five felony charges and nine misdemeanors for attacking his sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend, endangering his child and three other children who were at Disneyland with the family, and threatening to kill members of his family as he drove out of a Disneyland parking structure. He is also accused of assaulting a Disneyland employee with his vehicle after the family was escorted out of the park by Disneyland security. He faces a maximum of seven years and four months in state prison if convicted on all charges and is currently being held in the Orange County Jail.

His sister is facing five misdemeanor charges, including four misdemeanor changes of battery for attacking her brother Avery, his girlfriend, and a Disneyland employee. She is also facing one count of misdemeanor assault for attacking her brother's girlfriend. She faces a maximum of 2 1/2 years in jail if convicted on all counts.

Petrie is facing one misdemeanor count of battery. Petrie is accused of punching Avery's girlfriend in the face during the fight. He faces a maximum of six months in jail if convicted.

"The Orange County District Attorney's Office does not tolerate domestic violence or child endangerment anywhere," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

All three are expected to be arraigned Tuesday at the North Justice Center in Fullerton.

CNS contributed to this report.