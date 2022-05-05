Dog tied to hydrant; Wisconsin Humane Society's compassionate response

A Wisconsin Humane Society Facebook post on Thursday morning, May 5 is evoking a strong emotional response – and shining light on a Green Bay are dog now known as Baby Girl.

"There was a note left and to us. It was really an act of desperation."

A photo of a dog tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay… causing reactions across the internet.

The Wisconsin Humane Society was quick to show compassion for the owner.

"After seeing several days of people attacking and vilifying the owner – our post today has been beautifully received by the community and is now seeing the humanity in this situation," said Angela Speed.

The dog, called Baby Girl, is now in the hands of the Wisconsin Humane Society's Green Bay location.

A note indicated her owner had serious medical issues.

"The owner was doing the best that they can with the resources that they had. Baby Girl was tied tightly to this fire hydrant so she wouldn’t get hit by a car. She was packed full of supplies and a backpack…toys, and treats and all of her favorite things," Speed said.

The Humane Society is reminding Wisconsinites they care for people too. And these situations are never easy for owners.

"Check assumptions and judgment and bias at the door the best that we can because it better serves the owners, the pets in our care, and the community as a whole," she said.

In the meantime, Baby Girl is settling quite comfortably in her new home...

The Wisconsin Humane Society says Baby Girl will be available for adoption in the coming days.

The organization says if you find yourself in a similar situation, call to make a surrender appointment.

The post addresses the dog's previous owner directly in a rather compassionate way. It reads as follows:

First and foremost, we are so sorry you had to part with your best friend. It’s evident just how much you loved her and we can see you did your best while struggling with your own medical complications and challenges of life. We see your love in the bag you carefully packed with all of her favorite things. We see your love in the way you secured her leash so she wouldn’t get hit by a car. We see your love in the way you placed her in the middle of a neighborhood where she’d be quickly found. We see your love in how happy and healthy Baby Girl looks. And we see your love in the note you left, pleading for someone to help her when you no longer could.

While we’ll never let fees be a barrier and we welcome anonymous surrenders, we see that you did what you thought was best for your beloved pup and we are grateful for your compassion. Rest assured that she’s safe, she’s getting tons of attention from our team, and she’s on track to find her next loving family very soon. We wish you all the best and hope that if you see this, you can rest a little easier knowing your Baby Girl has a bright future ahead.

