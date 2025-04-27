Dogs stay by each other's sides while going missing in Arizona desert

The Brief Two dogs, Spike and Snickers, survived the desert elements for four days while lost in Arizona. One of the special parts of this story is the fact that the two pups stuck together the entire time. We're hearing from their owner about what happened.



Two dogs are back home after being lost in the desert for four days, and never leaving each other's side.

The family of the dogs, named Spike and Snickers, says they got out earlier this week and took off into the woods.

The series of events leading up to their rescue showcased the power of community and social media.

What we know:

They are back with their family after an unexpected four-day adventure in the desert that their owner, Kathleen Paulson Wesley, says was harrowing.

"The worst thing is not knowing if they're hurt or if somebody took them," she said.

The family took to social media for help.

"We went on Facebook and many, many people shared it, so the word got out there. I put posters up everywhere, but it was very distressing because days came and went, and we couldn't find them anywhere," she said.

Then, a hiker named Steve went out on a trail this weekend with a friend and recognized the canine duo from Paulson Wesley's Facebook post.

Luckily, he was prepared to help.

What they're saying:

"He carries a rescue harness with him. He has two dogs of his own that he hikes with, so in case of an emergency, he just happened to have it with him," said Capt. Mike Snodgrass with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical.

The hiker traveled roughly half a mile with Spike on his back before the Daisy Mountain crew made contact and assisted for the final mile of the trail.

Capt. Snodgrass says the buddy system recommended for human hikers likely helped the pups.

"Having both of them together, I'm sure it made it easier for them to locate water sources. There's a lot of dangers out there, surviving the elements and especially for that amount of time. The days are getting a little warmer, and it's nice to see that they were both in good shape and doing well," Capt. Snodgrass said.

Paulson Wesley says Spike, who is 11 and weighs nearly 100 pounds, has been recovering a bit slower than two-year-old Snickers, but she's just happy to have them home.

"When I got the call at work, it was like my whole body just went into a sigh of relief. I just couldn't accept the fact that I would never see them again, and I'm so thankful to the people that helped us," Paulson Wesley said.

What you can do:

Capt. Snodgrass said microchipping your pets is the best way to ensure they can be reunited with you if they get lost.

He said this case is an example of how community members can use social media for good.