'Doomsday Mom' removed from courtroom; 'Devil in the Ozarks' captured | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest on the hunt for an escaped former Arkansas police chief to tense moments during the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, June 6, 2025.
1. "Devil in the Ozarks" captured
Grant Hardin, a convicted killer and ex-police chief known as the "Devil in the Ozarks," was captured in Arkansas after escaping prison nearly two weeks ago.
2. Lori Vallow Daybell removed from court
The second and final Arizona trial of Lori Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," resumed in a Phoenix courtroom on Friday.
3. Kids fall out of moving truck at campground near Lake Pleasant
Two kids fell from a moving pick-up truck at Lake Pleasant's Desert Tortoise Campground around 3 p.m. on June 5, authorities said. They're in serious condition at the hospital.
4. Person accused of killing AZ pastor in custody
Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a person connected to the murder of New River pastor William Schonemann is "in custody on unrelated charges in another jurisdiction." MCSO has not revealed the suspect's identity.
5. SCOTUS grants DOGE access to Social Security Data
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration, allowing its Department of Government Efficiency to access Social Security data once restricted by federal privacy law. Read More
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Happy Friday! We'll wrap up the work week with triple digits highs in the Valley.