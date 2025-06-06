Expand / Collapse search

'Doomsday Mom' removed from courtroom; 'Devil in the Ozarks' captured | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 6, 2025 7:10pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From the latest on the hunt for an escaped former Arkansas police chief to tense moments during the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, June 6, 2025.

1. "Devil in the Ozarks" captured

Featured

‘Devil in the Ozarks’ captured after Arkansas prison escape and manhunt
article

‘Devil in the Ozarks’ captured after Arkansas prison escape and manhunt

Grant Hardin, a convicted killer and ex-police chief known as the "Devil in the Ozarks," was captured in Arkansas after escaping prison nearly two weeks ago.

2. Lori Vallow Daybell removed from court

Featured

Lori Daybell Trial Day 2: Brandon Boudreaux continues testimony
article

Lori Daybell Trial Day 2: Brandon Boudreaux continues testimony

The second and final Arizona trial of Lori Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," resumed in a Phoenix courtroom on Friday.

3. Kids fall out of moving truck at campground near Lake Pleasant

Featured

Kids fall out of moving truck at Lake Pleasant's Desert Tortoise Campground
article

Kids fall out of moving truck at Lake Pleasant's Desert Tortoise Campground

Two kids fell from a moving pick-up truck at Lake Pleasant's Desert Tortoise Campground around 3 p.m. on June 5, authorities said. They're in serious condition at the hospital.

4. Person accused of killing AZ pastor in custody

Featured

Suspect in murder of New River pastor in custody elsewhere: MCSO
article

Suspect in murder of New River pastor in custody elsewhere: MCSO

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a person connected to the murder of New River pastor William Schonemann is "in custody on unrelated charges in another jurisdiction." MCSO has not revealed the suspect's identity.

5. SCOTUS grants DOGE access to Social Security Data

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration, allowing its Department of Government Efficiency to access Social Security data once restricted by federal privacy law. Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 100s as we head into the weekend
article

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 100s as we head into the weekend

Happy Friday! We'll wrap up the work week with triple digits highs in the Valley.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews