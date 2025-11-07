Dozens arrested in Phoenix anti-human trafficking operation: GCU

The Brief 63 people have been arrested for alleged prostitution in Phoenix, according to Grand Canyon University officials. The arrests were made along 27th Avenue. "27th Avenue has become an epicenter for prostitution activity in Phoenix – an area known nationally as ‘The Track’ or ‘The Blade’ for the proclivity of sex trafficking in the area," read a portion of GCU's statement on the arrests.



Officials with Grand Canyon university said on Nov. 6 that their police department was involved in a multi-agency effort to target prostitution and human trafficking.

What we know:

Per a statement released by GCU, the operation was called "Operation New Beginning," and it involved the Arizona Department of Public Safety, GC Police, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Phoenix Police, and other entities.

A GCU spokesperson said the operation targeted a portion of 27th Avenue between Indian School Road and Bethany Home Road.

"27th Avenue has become an epicenter for prostitution activity in Phoenix – an area known nationally as ‘The Track’ or ‘The Blade’ for the proclivity of sex trafficking in the area," read a portion of GCU's statement.

By the numbers:

"Phase 1 of Operation New Beginning occurred in August 2025 and resulted in 47 arrests for misdemeanor prostitution over a three-day period. Two of the individuals arrested were repeat offenders within the three-day period. Additionally, one juvenile victim of child sex trafficking was recovered. Phase 2 on Nov. 5, 2025, resulted in 16 arrests for prostitution," GCU officials wrote.